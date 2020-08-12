Penny Lebyane & Trevor Noah applaud possible first black woman US vice-president

Joe Biden's decision to name US senator Kamala Harris as his running mate in the upcoming elections in that country has been applauded by SA stars Penny Lebyane and Trevor Noah.

Harris's new role will set her up to possibly make history as the first female and first black vice-president in US history. She is already the first black woman to be nominated for the post by a major political party.

In his announcement on Tuesday, Biden hailed Harris as “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants”.

Her name was soon trending on social media around the world, including in SA, where Penny celebrated the news.

In an Instagram post Penny said it was time for women of colour to stand up and take their “rightful place”.

“A women of colour’s lived experience is what the world needs to accept. The voices of women have shaped our realities in recent history, and it's about time women of colour rise to their rightful place.”

She said Harris's election would make America “great again”.

Trevor took to his The Daily Show to weigh in on the decision, and joked that current US president Donald Trump would struggle with Harris.

He then set aside the humour to congratulate Harris and point out the moment was historic.

“Congratulations to Kamala Harris. She is now the first black woman on a major party ticket, which is a great moment for her and for America,” Noah said during his show.