WATCH | Canadian brewer apologises for unknowingly naming beer 'pubic hair'
A Canadian brewery has found itself in a hairy situation after unknowingly naming its beer 'pubic hair'.
The Hell's Basement Brewery launched its pale ale beer using the Maori term “huruhuru”, which they believed meant feather to reflect its light citrus taste, BBC reported.
Unfortunately, this was not the exact meaning. On Facebook, Maori TV personality Te Hamua Nikora pointed out that the term “huruhuru” was commonly used in te reo Maori to refer to pubic hair, and said it would have been respectful to have consulted an expert on the language.
Watch video below:
In a statement, shared by CBC, the brewery founder Mike Patriquin said they did not intend to offend anyone.
“We acknowledge that we did not consider the commonplace use of the term huruhuru as a reference to pubic hair, and that consultation with a Maori representative would have been a better reference than online dictionaries,” said Patriquin.
“We wish to make especially clear that it was not our intent to infringe upon, appropriate, or offend the Maori culture or people in any way; to those who feel disrespected, we apologise.”
Patriquin said the brewery intended to rename the offending brew.