World

WATCH | Canadian brewer apologises for unknowingly naming beer 'pubic hair'

13 August 2020 - 08:44 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A Canadian brewery unknowingly namëd its beer 'pubic hair'.
A Canadian brewery unknowingly namëd its beer 'pubic hair'.
Image: Hell's Basement Brewery/Instagram

A Canadian brewery has found itself in a hairy situation after unknowingly naming its beer 'pubic hair'.

The Hell's Basement Brewery launched its pale ale beer using the Maori term “huruhuru”, which they believed meant feather to reflect its light citrus taste, BBC reported.

Unfortunately, this was not the exact meaning. On Facebook, Maori TV personality Te Hamua Nikora pointed out that the term “huruhuru” was commonly used in te reo Maori to refer to pubic hair, and said it would have been respectful to have consulted an expert on the language.

Watch video below:

In a statement, shared by CBC, the brewery founder Mike Patriquin said they did not intend to offend anyone.

“We acknowledge that we did not consider the commonplace use of the term huruhuru as a reference to pubic hair, and that consultation with a Maori representative would have been a better reference than online dictionaries,” said Patriquin.

“We wish to make especially clear that it was not our intent to infringe upon, appropriate, or offend the Maori culture or people in any way; to those who feel disrespected, we apologise.”

Patriquin said the brewery intended to rename the offending brew.

MORE

Three easy ways to give your pineapple beer extra zing

Getting a bit bored with the same old home brew? Try these ideas to literally spice things up
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

SA's agricultural sector calls for lifting of booze ban

SA's agricultural sector has joined growing calls for government to reconsider its ban on the sale of alcohol.
News
1 day ago

Heineken SA shutting shop due to Covid-19 lockdown? Nah, despite 'immense pressure'

Heineken SA is not shutting now, despite what it calls immense pressure placed on the industry to retain jobs during the Covid-19 lockdown
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa
  2. All four of my kids were raped by their father, says suicidal mom South Africa
  3. 'Tobacco products kill, are not essential': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma South Africa
  4. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  5. WATCH | Metro policewomen do the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X