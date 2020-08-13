WATCH | Canadian brewer apologises for unknowingly naming beer 'pubic hair'

In a statement, shared by CBC, the brewery founder Mike Patriquin said they did not intend to offend anyone.

“We acknowledge that we did not consider the commonplace use of the term huruhuru as a reference to pubic hair, and that consultation with a Maori representative would have been a better reference than online dictionaries,” said Patriquin.

“We wish to make especially clear that it was not our intent to infringe upon, appropriate, or offend the Maori culture or people in any way; to those who feel disrespected, we apologise.”

Patriquin said the brewery intended to rename the offending brew.