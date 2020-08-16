World

UK interior minister says migrants see France as racist

16 August 2020 - 17:59 By Kate Holton
Home Office minister Priti Patel made the comments in a conference call with lawmakers after a rise in the number of people travelling from France to Britain in small inflatable dinghies, reports in several of Britain's newspapers said.
Home Office minister Priti Patel made the comments in a conference call with lawmakers after a rise in the number of people travelling from France to Britain in small inflatable dinghies, reports in several of Britain's newspapers said.
Image: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

The British minister in charge of security and immigration told fellow lawmakers that migrants crossed the channel to Britain because they believe France is a "racist country", media reports said on Sunday.

Home Office minister Priti Patel made the comments in a conference call with lawmakers after a rise in the number of people travelling from France to Britain in small inflatable dinghies, reports in several of Britain's newspapers said.

The Mail on Sunday quoted a government source as saying that Patel made clear the views were those of migrants and not her own.

The French government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked for a response to her comments, the Home Office said on Sunday that Patel was frustrated by the increasing number of boats crossing the Channel and was working to have legislation ready once Britain has left the transition period from the European Union at the end of this year.

Britain and France have agreed to work together to close down the migrant route after hundreds of people, including some children, made the crossing from makeshift camps in northern France across one of the world's busiest shipping routes.

Britain had indicated it would be willing to pay if the two countries could come up with a shared plan to work together. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

World population in 2100 could be 2 billion below UN projections

Earth will be home to 8.8 billion souls in 2100, two billion fewer than current UN projections, according to a major study published Wednesday that ...
News
1 month ago

Airline passengers from high-risk countries prevented from disembarking

SA's three main international airports received at least 20 aircraft from high risk countries on Friday as a ban on passengers travelling by air from ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Paris police clear 500 migrants from camp

French police removed several hundred migrants from a camp in northeast Paris on Thursday, the latest move in a crackdown on the makeshift ...
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. KZN girl may lose R8m German inheritance because home affairs won't implement ... South Africa
  2. Minister demands action to allow KZN girl to get R8m inheritance South Africa
  3. High court slaps down attempt to reclaim car from ex-lover South Africa
  4. Sibongile Mani, who scored R14m NSFAS payment, due back in court South Africa
  5. Level 2 of lockdown: What's allowed — and what's not South Africa

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
X