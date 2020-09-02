Los Angeles police fatally shoot Black man after suspected bike violation

A Black cyclist was fatally shot by Los Angeles County police, the latest instance of police killing a Black man, as the county Sheriff's Department and a lawyer representing the man's family gave diverging accounts of the shooting on Tuesday.

The cyclist, 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee, was shot more than 20 times in the back on Monday afternoon after two sheriff's deputies tried to stop him for a bicycle code violation, said Benjamin Crump, who said he is representing Kizzee's family.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Kizzee, whose identity was confirmed by the county medical examiner-coroner, was shot fewer than 20 times after dropping a handgun he had been carrying and punching one of the deputies.

The killing renewed protests in the city by demonstrators angered at deadly violence against Black people by police. Such protests have become a near daily occurrence around the country after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer in May.