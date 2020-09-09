Thousands flee as fire rips through overcrowded Greek refugee camp in Lesbos

Thousands of migrants fled fires on Wednesday that tore through a camp under coronavirus lockdown on Greece's island of Lesbos, while the prime minister called an emergency meeting with ministers though there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The fire broke out at the overcrowded migrant camp of Moria just after midnight Tuesday, fire brigade officials said.

By early morning, most of Moria was reduced to a smouldering mangled mass of burnt containers and tents, with a few people picking over the debris for their personal possessions, TV images showed.

There were no reports of injuries or fatalities, while the cause of the blaze which burned tents and containers was not immediately clear.

Moria was "probably totally destroyed", Migration Ministry official Manos Logothetis told the state-run Athens News Agency.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called a crisis meeting for early Wednesday.

Initial reports suggested fires broke out at different locations in the sprawling camp after authorities tried to isolate a number of individuals who tested positive for Covid-19.