South Africa

EFF MP among 10 arrested during Clicks protest action

09 September 2020 - 08:48
An EFF MP is among those who have been arrested following protest action at Clicks stores this week that led to the damage of some property.
An EFF MP is among those who have been arrested following destruction that occurred during protest action at Clicks stores this week, police said on Wednesday.

“Ten people, including an EFF member of parliament, have been arrested for charges relating to the destruction of property. The MP has been charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest,” read a statement from the office of police minister, Bheki Cele.

The MP is yet to be named. 

Cele called on police to protect Clicks staff, property and customers during this time.

He denounced the vandalism which occurred at several Clicks stores during the EFF-led protests. In Alberton, a store was trashed while in Emalahleni, a petrol bomb was thrown into the store in the early hours of Monday morning.  The EFF has not taken responsibility for the destruction of the Emalaheni store.

In Port Elizabeth, a woman clashed with EFF protesters at a mall in Welmer Park. The 52-year-old woman was caught on video, pointing a firearm at EFF members as they exchanged words.

WATCH | Port Elizabeth shopper pulls gun on protesters outside Clicks

Police removed three people from Walmer Park Shopping Centre in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning following an argument that saw a 52-year-old woman ...
News
17 hours ago

The outrage and protest action against Clicks started after the company ran an advertisement on its website last week which showed a black woman’s hair and described it as being “dry, damaged, frizzy and dull” against that of a white woman's hair, which is described as “colour-treated, fine, flat and normal”.

The EFF said the advert has racist undertones and called for those who approved the running of the advert to be fired. The party vowed to shut Clicks operations for this week as its members embarked on protest action. 

Clicks  has since explained that the advert was not theirs, but that of their clients, TRESemme, which falls under Unilever. The company apologised for publishing the advertisment, took it down and suspended its officials who published it.

On Wednesday, the company decided to seize operations for the day to allow counseling for its staff members who it said were traumatised by the protest action. 

Protest at Clicks stores to continue despite court interdict, says EFF

The EFF said on Tuesday the protest action at Clicks stores by its members will continue despite a court order interdicting its members from ...
News
20 hours ago

Cele agreed that the advert was disturbing.

“The genesis of this advert is glaring racism that is shown by this business and we must collectively condemn it at all costs. The demonstration of such blatant disregard and humiliation of African people can’t go unabated,” he said.

Cele, however, said violence would not be condoned and welcomed the arrests.

“Police should ensure that the rule of law is maintained. They must deal decisively with those who choose to break the law. I’m encouraged that officers are making arrests and urge them to continue to ensure the protection and safety of customers, staff members in the affected areas,” he said.

TimesLIVE

