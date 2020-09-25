China's annual production capacity of Covid-19 vaccines expected to reach 610 million doses by end-2020
25 September 2020 - 11:02
China's annual production capacity of Covid-19 vaccines is expected to reach 610 million doses by end-2020, the country's National Health Commission said on Friday.
Production capacity of the vaccines is forecast to reach 1 billion doses per year by 2021, Zheng Zhongwei, Director General of the Development Centre for Medical Science and Technology of the commission, told a news briefing.