China's annual production capacity of Covid-19 vaccines expected to reach 610 million doses by end-2020

25 September 2020 - 11:02 By Reuters
A worker performs a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, China, September 24, 2020.
A worker performs a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, China, September 24, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China's annual production capacity of Covid-19 vaccines is expected to reach 610 million doses by end-2020, the country's National Health Commission said on Friday.

Production capacity of the vaccines is forecast to reach 1 billion doses per year by 2021, Zheng Zhongwei, Director General of the Development Centre for Medical Science and Technology of the commission, told a news briefing.  

