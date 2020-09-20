All eyes on Covid travel list as tourism awaits list of countries barred from SA

The US, the UK, France, Brazil and India - these are some of the countries that could be barred from sending travellers to SA when international travel resumes on October 1.

And as global airlines prepare to fly into the country once more, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said its crew will be clad in full personal protective equipment [PPE] when processing passengers.

The Sunday Times understands from senior government sources that there are

serious discussions about which countries to allow in and which ones to place on the high-risk list, amid concerns that barring SA's closest trading partners could risk "diplomatic issues".

On Friday, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma released level 1 regulations stipulating that all countries in Africa will be allowed in, but other countries with high infection rates will still be barred from SA.

The list is being compiled by health minister Zweli Mkhize in conjunction with other relevant ministries and will be gazetted before October 1.

All arriving travellers will be required to produce a negative Covid-19 test conducted at most 72 hours before departure.

Senior government insiders said there have been discussions about how to accommodate SA's Brics partners - Brazil, Russia, India and China - and whether they should gain access as a bloc.

"The argument is, do we continue trade and tourism based on our Brics partnership or do we close our doors and risk diplomatic issues?" said a senior government insider who asked not to be named.

Others with intimate knowledge of the discussions said it would not make sense to include Brazil and India, which have the second- and third-highest global infection rates, while placing the US and some of the major EU countries on the high-risk list.