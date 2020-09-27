World

Macron says Hezbollah needs to end ambiguity in Lebanon

27 September 2020 - 20:46 By Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference on the political situation in Lebanon following Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Moustapha Adib's resignation, in Paris, France September 27, 2020.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference on the political situation in Lebanon following Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Moustapha Adib's resignation, in Paris, France September 27, 2020.
Image: Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron said Lebanon's Hezbollah needed to clarify over the next few weeks whether it is a serious political force to help implement a roadmap for the country or a militia at the behest of Iran.

"There's a question that needs to be asked to Hezbollah and ourselves. Is it really a political party or does it proceed just in a logic dictated by Iran, and its terrorist forces?" Macron told a news conference.

"I want us to see if in the next few weeks something is possible. I'm not naive, but we need to go to the end of this first road." 

Most read

  1. Ex-rugby player Zane Kilian charged with murder of cop Charl Kinnear South Africa
  2. Cape Town tavern owner implicated in Pete Mihalik murder plot killed South Africa
  3. WATCH | Zweli Mkhize takes up 'Jerusalema' dance challenge South Africa
  4. Hamilton Ndlovu: Flaunting cars, the taxman & an investigation South Africa
  5. Former intelligence chief urges troops to intervene in ANC News

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X