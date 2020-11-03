World

Seven victims of Vienna attacks in life-threatening condition

03 November 2020
Image: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Seven victims of the attack in Vienna are in a critical, life-threatening condition, Austrian news agency APA reported on Tuesday, citing a Health Association spokeswoman.

A total of 17 victims of the attack are being treated at several hospitals, mainly for gunshot wounds and cuts, the spokeswoman said. The 10 patients with minor injuries are in shock, she added. 

Fourth person who died in Vienna attacks is a woman, ORF TV reports

The fourth person who died in Monday's attacks in Vienna is a woman, ORF TV reported, bringing the death toll to two male and two female civilians in addition to the attacker who was shot dead.

