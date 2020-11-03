'Amnesia' and amagwinya: here's why Yakhe Kwinana is the butt of social media jokes

“Today is day two of fat cake testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.”

This is what one Twitter user had to say about the return of former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana to the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

On Monday, Kwinana was quizzed about allegations of tender irregularities at SAA and her relationship with the controversial businessman Vuyo Ndzeku. A lot was said about her attitude and unwillingness to respond to questions put to her by evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyer.