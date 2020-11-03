Politics

'Amnesia' and amagwinya: here's why Yakhe Kwinana is the butt of social media jokes

03 November 2020 - 10:29
Social media was buzzing after former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana testified at the state capture inquiry on Monday.
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

“Today is day two of fat cake testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.”

This is what one Twitter user had to say about the return of former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana to the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

On Monday, Kwinana was quizzed about allegations of tender irregularities at SAA and her relationship with the controversial businessman Vuyo Ndzeku. A lot was said about her attitude and unwillingness to respond to questions put to her by evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyer.


However, it was her fat cakes analogy in response to the question about the cancellation of a catering tender initially awarded to LSG Sky Chefs and later cancelled in favour of SAA’s Air Chefs that had many in stitches.

Kwinana told the inquiry that giving business to LSG Sky Chefs at the expense of SAA Air Chefs was not an option. SAA Air Chefs is a subsidiary of SAA. 

“If my daughter sells fat cakes and someone next door is also selling fat cakes, why would I buy next door instead of supporting my daughter?

“I would not go next door to buy fat cakes and leave my child’s fat cakes here. Even if I had a challenge with them, I would say reduce the baking powder, add this and that so it could be to the customer’s satisfaction,” she said. 

Some commended the inquiry for exposing the corruption and incompetence of some individuals in charge of state-owned companies, while others made fun of Kwinana's attempts to dodge questions from Hofmeyer.

Here's a glimpse into the reactions to her testimony:

