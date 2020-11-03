Trump vs Biden: Here’s what both have said about SA

As Donald Trump and Joe Biden face off in the US general elections this week, SA may not be high on the list of things they will be talking about, but our country has made the headlines in the past for comments both politicians have made about it.

According to a tally by the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, by Monday more than 95 million Americans had cast their votes in the election to choose their next president, with many more expected to head to polling stations on Tuesday.

And while most South Africans may just take a fleeting interest in the result, our country has been the topic of discussion by both Trump and Biden in recent months and years.

From weighing in on farm murders to claims of being “arrested” while trying to see Mandela, the pair have sparked controversy on both sides of the Atlantic with their comments.

TRUMP SAYS WE ARE A “CRIME-RIDDEN, DANGEROUS MESS”

SA has previously been the target of Trump's fiery Twitter fingers, with the incumbent US president once tweeting: “I really like Nelson Mandela but SA is a crime-ridden mess that is just waiting to explode — not a good situation for the people!”

Two years later he tweeted that we are a “total and dangerous mess”.