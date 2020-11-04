World

Brazil's Bolsonaro says favours Trump win, refrains from calling winner

04 November 2020 - 16:58 By Lisandra Paraguassu and Gabriel Stargardter
US President Donald Trump hosts a working dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, US on March 7 2020.
US President Donald Trump hosts a working dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, US on March 7 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday refrained from commenting on a potential US election victor, but reiterated his support for Donald Trump, and suggested Joe Biden would interfere on issues like protecting the Amazon rainforest if elected.

"You know my position, it is clear... I have a good policy with Trump, I hope he will be reelected," he told supporters in Brasilia. "The Democratic candidate on two occasions talked about the Amazon. Is that what you want for Brazil? Interference from outside?"

 

