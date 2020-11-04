Twitter, Facebook face labeling test on Trump's election posts

Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc flagged some of President Donald Trump's posts on the US election as votes were still being counted, in a real-time test of their rules on handling misinformation and premature claims of victory.

The two companies have been under fierce scrutiny over how they police rapidly spreading false information and election-related abuses of their platforms. In the weeks leading up to Tuesday's vote, they both vowed to take action on posts by candidates trying to declare early victory.

With votes still being counted early on Wednesday, Twitter hid a Trump tweet that claimed "we are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election" behind a label that said it was potentially misleading. The company also restricted users' ability to share the post.

Facebook added a label to the same post that said "final results may be different from initial vote counts as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks."

Twitter did not label a separate post, in which Trump said he would make a statement and added: "A big WIN!" A spokeswoman said this was because the language was vague and unclear about what victory was being claimed.