Trump leads in Florida and other vital battlegrounds, Biden pins hopes on 'blue wall'

US president Donald Trump was leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday and in several other competitive swing states that will help decide the election, including North Carolina, Ohio and Texas.

Fox News network projected Trump would win Florida, a state seen as a must-win in his quest for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win another four years in the White House.

Biden, searching desperately for states to recapture from Trump, was eyeing the "blue wall" states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that sent Trump to the White House in 2016, but vote counting could stretch for hours or days there.

Trump held early leads in those three states, but much of that was built on Republican-heavy election day voting. The counting of mail-in ballots in all three states was expected to take hours or days. In Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots cannot be processed until election day.

Fox News projected Biden would win Arizona, giving him a potential path to victory with the "blue wall" states.

Supporters of both candidates called the election a referendum on Trump and his tumultuous first term.