WATCH | Joe Biden is the next president of the US, multiple networks report

Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the next president of the US, according to multiple media outlets, including Edison Research.

After one of the most polarising and drawn out presidential elections in US history, the race was called for Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday — despite pending lawsuits from Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

Voters ultimately embraced Biden's promise of a renewed effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic, fix the economy and bridge America's political divide after four tumultuous years of Trump’s leadership.

At 77, Biden became the oldest person ever to be elected to the nation’s highest office — and won the most votes ever cast for a president.

Winning the White House would be the pinnacle for any politician, but it’s particularly special for Biden, says Reuters political correspondent James Oliphant.

“This is his 47th year in politics, he’s run for president three times — he never really got out of the starting gate the first two times — so it’s a lot of vindication for a guy who was counted out a zillion times, even during the 2020 campaign.”

Biden's victory was driven by strong support from groups including women, African Americans, white voters with college degrees and city dwellers, and he was comfortably ahead of Trump in the nationwide popular vote.

Biden — who spent more than 30 years in the US Senate and served as vice-president under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama — will now look for ways to bring people together as he inherits a nation in turmoil.