World

SA testing vaccines on variant, hopes for results within 2 weeks

10 January 2021 - 09:42 By Alexander Winning
A health-care worker looks on as she attends to a Covid-19 patient at Arwyp Medical Centre, in Kempton Park, SA, on December 25 2020.
A health-care worker looks on as she attends to a Covid-19 patient at Arwyp Medical Centre, in Kempton Park, SA, on December 25 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem

South African scientists are testing whether vaccines will be less effective against a Covid-19 variant first detected locally and hope for initial results within two weeks, a professor at the national communicable disease institute said.

The variant, known as 501Y.V2, was identified by South African genomics experts late last year and is thought to be more contagious than older variants.

Professor Penny Moore told Reuters the National Institute of Communicable Diseases had received samples from several local vaccine trials, including Oxford University and AstraZeneca's shot, and would try to find out whether antibody responses are reduced against 501Y.V2.

“The assays are now robustly set up and so we can start the vaccine studies, which are really very time-sensitive so we hope to have some preliminary results for at least two of the trials within the next two weeks,” she said on Friday.

South African Covid-19 variant detected in reinfection case in Brazil

Brazilian researchers have identified the concerning new coronavirus variant first discovered in SA in a woman who contracted Covid-19 for the second ...
News
1 hour ago

Moore said the NICD would run tests on all the vaccines being trial led in South Africa, including doses being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.

She said concerns expressed by British scientists and politicians this week that vaccines may not be as effective against the 501Y.V2 variant were not unfounded because of worrying mutations in the spike protein the virus uses to infect human cells.

“There is enough evidence to justify a concerted effort to understand whether there will be reduced protection from vaccines,” Moore added.

The variant has driven a resurgence in infections in SA, taking total cases to more than 1.17 million — the most in Africa — and sending daily new cases to a peak of over 21,000 this week.

SA's health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that hospitals were struggling to manage the influx of patients, as he laid out plans to vaccinate two-thirds of the population to achieve herd immunity.

— Reuters

MORE

Covid-19 vaccine: SA's race to nab the jab hots up

As a record number of new infections overwhelmed some hospitals this week, SA's long-awaited vaccine programme went into overdrive, with the first ...
News
10 hours ago

UK minister says some vaccines might not work against SA variant

British transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday there were concerns that some Covid-19 vaccines might not work properly against the highly ...
News
1 day ago

How I identified Covid-19 variant in a week: KZN virus hunter

Prof Tulio de Oliveira, who identified the new variant of Covid-19 driving the country's second wave of infections, has told the dramatic story ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Pedestrian with R165k stuffed in cooler bag arrested near Beitbridge border South Africa
  2. R1.9m load of beer lands Durban truck driver behind bars South Africa
  3. North Korea's Kim calls US 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden World
  4. Cape Town gives baboon a three-day ultimatum: 'Settle down - or else' South Africa
  5. Cops nab 'drug kingpin' and seize drugs worth more than R1m in Limpopo bust South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X