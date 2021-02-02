EU vaccine curbs may delay Japan's inoculation drive

European Union curbs on exports of novel coronavirus vaccines could delay Japan's inoculation drive, the minister in charge of the campaign said on Tuesday, while the government is expected to extend a state of emergency in a bid to rein in the epidemic.

Japan is set to begin its vaccination campaign this month, later than most major economies, and any delay could sow doubts about a government aim to secure enough doses for everyone before the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

“The EU has enacted this export transparency mechanism, and it is affecting Japan's supply schedule,” Taro Kono, the minister in charge of the vaccine effort, told reporters.

Kono did no elaborate on the length of any possible delay.

Japan is relying on foreign vaccine manufacturers and Kono warned last week that growing nationalism over the shots could lead to retaliation and disruptions to global supplies.