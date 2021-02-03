GSK, CureVac team up to develop vaccine against Covid-19 variants

Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac have teamed up in a 150 million euro ($180 million) deal to develop a Covid-19 vaccine from next year that could target several variants with one shot.

New, more contagious mutations of Covid-19 have emerged in Britain, SA and Brazil and while existing vaccines appear to offer some protection against them, there are fears further changes in the virus could evade current shots.

For GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker by sales, the deal marks a fresh attempt to play a major role in fighting the pandemic after a Covid-19 alliance with Sanofi ran into delays and a collaboration with China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals was ended.

GSK, which acquired a 10% stake in CureVac last year, will also support the production of up to 100 million doses of CureVac's first generation Covid-19 vaccine candidate in 2021, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.