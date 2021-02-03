WHO team probing Covid-19 visits Wuhan lab, meets 'Bat Woman'

A team of investigators led by the World Health Organisation visited a virus research laboratory in China's central city of Wuhan and met with a prominent virologist there in its search for clues to the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The experts spent about 3-1/2 hours at the heavily-guarded Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been at the centre of some conspiracy theories that say a laboratory leak caused the city's first coronavirus outbreak at the end of 2019.

“Extremely important meeting today with staff at WIV including Dr Shi Zhengli. Frank, open discussion. Key questions asked & answered,” team member Peter Daszak said on Twitter.

Shi, a well-known virus hunter who has long focused on bat coronaviruses — earning her the nickname “Bat Woman” — was among the first last year to isolate the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19.