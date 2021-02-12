Melbourne enters new lockdown, barring Australian Open crowds

“We must assume that there are further cases in the community than we have positive results for, and that it is moving at a velocity that has not been seen anywhere in our country over the course of these last 12 months,” Andrews told reporters.

Andrews said the spread of the UK variant of the virus was much faster than previous outbreaks in the country.

Asked about the Australian Open, which runs through February 21, the premier said the Grand Slam event was considered a workplace, subject to lockdown restrictions.

“There are no fans. There are no crowds. These people are essentially at their workplace,” he said. “The minimum number of staff for it to be run safely — not just for the virus but other reasons — will be there.”

The event had already been limited to 50% of usual capacity.

Event organisers confirmed the tournament would proceed without crowds over the next five days with no fans allowed at the match sites.

Spectators would, however, be able to attend games scheduled for Thursday while those who had bought tickets to restricted events would get a refund, the organisers said in a statement. “Australian Open sessions today and tonight will continue as planned with Covid-19 safe protocols in place,” it said.