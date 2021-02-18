World

China arrests scammers for selling saline and mineral water as 'Covid-19 vaccine'

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
18 February 2021 - 10:00
Scammers sold around 58,000 doses of saline and mineral water solutions as a Covid-19 vaccine.
Scammers sold around 58,000 doses of saline and mineral water solutions as a Covid-19 vaccine.
Image: Deepa Kesa

Chinese law enforcement have arrested the leader of a gang who packaged and sold around 58,000 doses of saline and mineral water solutions as a Covid-19 vaccine.

Chinese state media Global Times reported that the scammer, known as Kong, had worked with several others to replicate existing vaccine packaging.

According to the Hindustan Times, the gang told potential buyers that they were able to secure the vaccine because they knew someone inside credible vaccine manufacturers.

The group were arrested late last year but formal charges were only brought against them recently. News of the vaccine scam was released this week.

At least 70 people have been arrested in similar fake vaccine scandals in the country so far.

The BBC reported that counterfeit vaccines were being sold at inflated prices in Chinese hospitals, while other criminals had “village doctors” vaccinate people with fake jabs in their homes and cars.

READ MORE

IN QUOTES | Mkhize says J&J vaccine has 57% efficacy against the new Covid-19 variant

The country's Covid-19 vaccine rollout is set to begin this week with the first batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Politics
1 day ago

UK to facilitate other countries' Covid vaccine passport plans

Britain will provide vaccine Covid-19 certificates for its residents if they are required by other countries, although it is not planning to ...
News
2 days ago

SA says documentation on Russian Covid-19 vaccine sent to regulator

SA’s health ministry said on Tuesday the manufacturers of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine had submitted documentation to the SA Health Products ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. Duduzile Zuma stands firm: ‘We are not afraid of cowards, the gate is open’ South Africa
  3. 2,000 Eskom employees gone in a year, but 6,000 more must go to reach 'right ... South Africa
  4. ‘She’ll remain the mother of our boys’ - Malusi Gigaba explains silence on ... South Africa
  5. Bongo told me to 'name a price' to halt Eskom inquiry, witness says during ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X