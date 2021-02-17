Politics

IN QUOTES | Mkhize says J&J vaccine has 57% efficacy against the new Covid-19 variant

17 February 2021 - 10:30
Health minister Zweli Mkhize says the government has identified 20 vaccination centres in SA's nine provinces to inoculate 80,000 health workers in the next two weeks.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize says the government has identified 20 vaccination centres in SA's nine provinces to inoculate 80,000 health workers in the next two weeks.
Image: SOWETAN

The country's Covid-19 vaccine rollout is set to begin this week with the first batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize told parliament on Tuesday that SA managed to secure nine million doses.

The first delivery of the J&J vaccine arrived on Tuesday at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The vaccine has been approved by the SA Health Products Authority (Sahpra).

The shipment was moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed to the vaccine centres in all provinces.

Here are quotes from Mkhize's address

57% efficacy against 501Y.V2 variant

“It is without dispute that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a 57% efficacy against the 501Y.V2 variant and is fully protective against serious illness or death. On this basis, J&J is applying for emergency use authorisation and it is expected it will be granted.”

Health workers first 

“We will begin by vaccinating our health workers with the J&J vaccine. We will be doing this under a protocol we have dubbed 'Sisonke'. This protocol will allow us to survey the vaccination of health workers and will further add to our understanding of the impact of mass vaccination.”

Immediate rollout of phase one

“The immediate rollout of phase one vaccination through the Sisonke protocol has been made possible by the fact that the 300,000 doses of the proven and efficacious J&J vaccine were already tested and approved by Sahpra for use under study conditions.”

Additional 500,000 doses

“Critically, an additional 500,000 doses are expected to arrive over the next four weeks, supplemented by 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected to be received at the end of March.”

Plans for when more doses arrive 

“We have identified 20 vaccination centres in all nine provinces to vaccinate 80,000 health workers over the next two weeks. A total of 164 vaccinators will vaccinate approximately 48 clients a day, or about six to seven clients an hour. As more doses arrive the service will be ramped up accordingly to ensure we maintain a good rate of daily vaccinations.”

MORE

Rollout of Covid-19 vaccine is underway across SA

The needle of SA's first Covid-19 vaccination is expected to be inserted into the arm of a healthcare worker on Wednesday afternoon.
News
6 hours ago

SA will have enough doses for all who need a vaccination, says Zweli Mkhize

The government has identified 20 vaccination centres across SA's nine provinces to inoculate 80,000 health-care workers in the next two weeks.
Politics
20 hours ago

'There will be no wasteful or fruitless expenditure': Zweli Mkhize confirms AstraZeneca vaccines offered to AU

The one million Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines which arrived in SA two weeks ago will be offered to other African states.
Politics
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X