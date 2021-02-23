US plays down Iran rhetoric, waits to see if Tehran resumes talks

Iran has responded to Trump's abandonment of the nuclear deal and restoration of US sanctions by reducing its own compliance, including by enriching uranium up to 20%, above the pact's 3.67% limit but well below the 90% that is weapons grade.

“Until you get back to talks, both sides are going to take positions ... to elevate the tone. But I don't know that we need to focus on that. Let's see whether they agree to come back to the table,” said the US official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The White House said US allies in Europe are still waiting for Iran to respond to the European Union's offer to host talks among parties to the nuclear deal, which included Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US.

“There is no doubt that if we don't reach an understanding, they will continue to expand their nuclear program ... whether it's what he says they will do — 60% — or something else,” said the US official.

“Both sides are now accumulating leverage, whether it's them with their nuclear steps, or us with the sanctions that have been imposed. That's not really helping either side,” the US official added.

It would be “very concerning” to Washington if Iran enriched to 60%, but it had not yet done so, the official said.

The US wants to “find a way so that neither side feels a need to escalate but to the contrary wants to get back to the place where both sides are in compliance,” the official added.

In a sign Iran plans to further reduce its compliance, Tehran said on Monday it will end at 2030 GMT the implementation of the Additional Protocol that allows the UN nuclear watchdog to carry out snap inspections at sites not declared to the agency, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The UN nuclear watchdog said on Sunday it had struck an agreement with Iran to cushion the blow of steps Tehran plans to take this week, including an end to snap inspections, with both sides agreeing to keep “necessary” monitoring for up to three months.