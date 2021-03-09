From Florida to 'Frisco, Americans flock to movies, bars and ballparks after winter of worry

In North Carolina, college students whose university experience was rocked by the pandemic drew solace from watching a basketball game between UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University men's teams, only the second game this season with spectators.

“Everyone was saying we would rather come to this than graduation,” UNC-Chapel Hill college senior Charlotte Wirtz said on Saturday night. “It doesn't make up for losing a whole year. But this would be the one thing we'd be the most upset about missing.”

To be sure, the pandemic, which has killed more than half a million Americans, is far from over. In fact, some health experts are warning that a decline in new cases is levelling off and potentially more virulent variants are spreading just as restrictions ease.

Even as the US government distributed more than 110 million vaccine doses and put shots into over 57 million arms, according to federal data, the country is still recording upwards of 60,000 new Covid-19 cases daily.

Against that backdrop, President Joe Biden said decisions by the Republican governors of Texas and Mississippi last week to order complete rollbacks of their mask mandates and other Covid-19 mitigation measures amounted to “Neanderthal saying.”

While his administration is urging vigilance, its tone is decidedly optimistic. Last week the president said the US will have enough vaccine to inoculate all adults by May, months ahead of his earlier forecast.

NIGHTS OUT AGAIN

To get a read on the mood of the country, Reuters reporters fanned out this weekend to talk to Americans as they began to enjoy some of life's simple pleasures again.

In San Francisco, where the city allowed indoor dining for the first time in months, patrons quickly found their way back under the colourful lights of the Beaux bar in the Castro neighbourhood, a centre of gay culture.

“The dream is real,” software engineer Brian Kennedy, 36, said as he nursed a bourbon by the bar on Friday night. “It feels relaxing and slightly normalising.”

At tables around him, old friends huddled to catch up and compare notes on their vaccination experiences, while couples debated what restaurants they wanted to visit next.

“I hope to go out tomorrow night for dinner,” said hairdresser Michael Hollis, 68, as he caught up with friends of 50 years. “I go out whenever I can. After the second shot, I just feel safer.”

Of course, it was not entirely business as usual.

San Francisco restaurants remain restricted to 25% capacity inside, waiters hurry around behind masks, tables are spaced well apart and dance floors are still off-limits.

In Chicago, freelance worker Knyckolas Davis was relieved to be able to celebrate his 35th birthday out at Rizzo's Bar & Inn, across the street from Wrigley Field ballpark, but he could not help longing for full normality.

“I still cannot wait for everyone to be in a room, smiling, happy and not worrying about anything else but being in the moment,” said Davis, as dance music blared in the background and college basketball games aired on flat-screen televisions.

Chicago bars and restaurants remain restricted to 50% capacity and must close by 1am.

In New York City, cinemas reopened on Friday after nearly a year, giving the city's legion of film fans a chance to catch a movie from somewhere besides their living room couch.

Movie houses opened to 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen, after state guidelines. Tickets quickly sold out at many venues.

For film student Noah Nemeroff, 22, just seeing a big screen again was a sign of hope.

“It's like a reminder that things are going to get better,” Nemeroff said, after purchasing a ticket on Friday night for “Minari” at Manhattan's independent movie theatre Angelika.