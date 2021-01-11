US ambassador praises SA health workers after 10 days in ICU with Covid-19

The US ambassador to SA, Lana Marks, spent 10 days in intensive care while recovering from Covid-19, the US embassy has revealed.

In a statement on Monday, Marks details how she started to experience Covid-19 symptoms the day after Christmas and ended up in ICU two days later.

The ambassador says she, alongside a family member, started to experience fever, chills, a sore throat and fatigue on December 26. They isolated at home as residence staff were also on holiday. Things escalated as she began to experience shortness of breath and extreme weakness.

Marks said as her symptoms worsened and upon the advice of the US embassy medical team, she was admitted to hospital for supplemental oxygen and therapeutic treatment.

The embassy declined to say in which city the ambassador was hospitalised.

“Shortly after admission on December 28 I was moved to the ICU, where I remained for 10 days before spending three more days in the Covid-19 unit,” she said.