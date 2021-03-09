Women in Mexico clash with police during femicide demonstrations

As the world observed International Women’s Day on Monday, police in Mexico’s capital city clashed with activists protesting against the killing and abuse of women in the country.

According to the BBC, the Mexican government revealed that about 939 women were victims of femicide in 2020.

Women in the country are demanding the government addresses the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

Confrontations between the police and activists have become prevalent in Mexico City as victims and allies say it is the only option they have to ensure the government attends to the social issue.

TimesLIVE