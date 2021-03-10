World

Indonesian island inhabitants protest against SpaceX 'invasion' of their land

10 March 2021 - 11:40 By TimesLIVE
Elon Musk was offered use of the land by Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo in December 2020.
Elon Musk was offered use of the land by Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo in December 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Inhabitants of a colonised Indonesian island selected for use by Elon Musk’s SpaceX venture are protesting against the billionaire’s company invading their land, reports The Guardian.

Locals of Biak island in Papua province say plans to locate the SpaceX launch pad on their land will disrupt the ecosystem, increase the military presence and cause communities to be displaced and lose their homes.

The location is ideal for launching low-orbit communication satellites because its position near the equator means using less fuel. Musk was offered use of the land by Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo in December 2020.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Nasa-SpaceX launch of next International Space Station crew pushed to April 22

The next launch window for a Nasa crew to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket has been pushed back by at least another two days, ...
News
1 day ago

SpaceX Starship rocket prototype nails landing ... then blows up

The third time appeared to be the charm for Elon Musk's Starship rocket - until it wasn't.
News
6 days ago

Maezawa wants you: Japanese billionaire seeks 'crew' for moon trip

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on Wednesday launched a search for eight people to join him as the first private passengers on a trip around the ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. PowerBall winner will use R51m to realise his dream of becoming a social worker South Africa
  2. Money trail leads to arrest of Bongani Bongo’s ex-wife South Africa
  3. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  4. SAHRC 'deeply concerned' by xenophobic attacks in Durban CBD South Africa
  5. ‘You must act decisively on corruption’: Robert Marawa to Fikile Mbalula in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X