Joe won’t be Biden his time on ‘day one’ in the White House

These are the key policies the president-elect could immediately take up arms against

Democrat Joe Biden has been keeping a long wish list of actions he would take if he had a chance to reverse the policies of Republican US president Donald Trump.



Now that Biden is headed to the White House after winning Tuesday’s election, here is a list of some of the policies the president-elect and his team want to take “on day one” or early in his four-year term in office, slated to start on January 20 2021...