Putin offers Biden public talks after US president says he thinks he is a killer

'WE ARE DIFFERENT'

In his ABC comments, Biden also described Putin as having no soul, and said he would pay a price for alleged Russian meddling in the November 2020 US presidential election, something the Kremlin denies.

Russia is preparing to be hit by a new round of US sanctions in the coming days over the US allegations of election interference and hacking.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Washington was tracking efforts to complete Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and evaluating information on entities that appear to be involved.

In a highly unusual move after Biden's interview, Moscow recalled its ambassador to the US for consultations.

Suggesting Biden was hypocritical in his remarks, Putin said that every state had to contend with “bloody events” and added Biden was accusing the Russian leader of something he was guilty of himself.

“I remember in my childhood, when we argued in the courtyard with each other we used to say: he who said it, did it. And that's not a coincidence, not just a children's saying or joke. The psychological meaning here is very deep,” Putin said.

“We always see our own traits in other people and think they are like how we really are. And as a result we assess (a person's) activities and give assessments,” he said.

Putin then spoke about US history, talking about what he called the genocide of Native Americans, slavery and the ill treatment of Black people, and the US dropping atomic bombs on Japan at the end of World War 2.

“They think that we are like them, but we are different, we have a different genetic and cultural-moral code,” said Putin.

“We will work with them in the areas in which we are interested on terms that we consider advantageous to ourselves. They will have to deal with that regardless of all their attempts to stop us developing, regardless of the sanctions, and regardless of the insults”.