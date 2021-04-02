Daredevil free climber scales one of Europe's highest skyscrapers

George King, the man who free-climbed The Shard in London, took his life in his hands again when he scaled one of Europe's highest skyscrapers in Barcelona on Friday without any ropes or safety measures.

Crowds watched as the 21-year-old British free climber made his way to the top of the 116-metre Melia Barcelona Sky Hotel in the Spanish city.

As he was coming down, he was arrested by the Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan regional police and faces a fine.

“When I was at the top I felt that I was in another dimension of bliss,” King told Reuters. “When I met the police on the way down my head was still in the clouds.”