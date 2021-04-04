Taiwan minister accepts responsibility for train crash as questions mount

The truck that the train hit had slid down a sloping road onto the track just outside a tunnel. Officials are investigating the manager of the construction site, Lee Yi-hsiang, whose truck is suspected of not having its brakes properly applied.

Lee had been released on bail, though the high court's Hualien branch on Sunday rescinded that decision after the prosecutors appealed it, sending the case back to the lower court. Lee and his lawyer have declined to answer reporters' questions.

Reuters was not immediately able to locate contact details for Lee or his lawyer.

The transport ministry, and the rail administration which comes under it, are facing scrutiny over a number of questions, including why there was no proper fencing at the site and whether too many standing-only tickets were sold.

Deputy transport minister Wang Kwo-tsai said late on Saturday the railway administration needed to take hard look at all these issues, adding that his personal feeling was that “initially it looks like negligence” on the part of the building site contractor.

The railway administration is also without a permanent director after its former chief retired in January. The position is being filled in an acting capacity by another deputy transport minister, Chi Wen-chung.

Wang said Lin was working hard to find the right person to fill the job.

'DAUGHTER'S VOICE BECAME QUIETER AND QUIETER'

The uncle of the youngest confirmed victim, a five-year-old girl, tearfully told reporters he was still waiting for an apology for the accident.

“I'm so angry,” he said.

The government has promised compensation and that it will do everything it can to help survivors and their relatives.