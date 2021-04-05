Mother wounded trying to shield 9-year-old son slain in California mass shooting

One of four people shot dead in a suburban Los Angeles real estate office was a 9-year-old boy struck by gunfire in the arms of his wounded mother as she tried in vain to shield him from the attack, officials said on Thursday.

Authorities also disclosed that the suspected gunman in Wednesday's violence, who was himself wounded before he was taken into custody, knew all of his victims and had a family relationship with at least one of them.

The bloodshed inside a two-story office complex in the city of Orange, about 30 miles (48km) southeast of downtown Los Angeles, marked the third deadly mass shooting in the US in a month.

Ten people were killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, and eight others died in a series of attacks on three Atlanta-area spas on March 16. The accused gunman in each of those rampages was likewise arrested.