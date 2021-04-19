World

Police in Texas hunting former deputy sheriff after triple homicide

19 April 2021 - 08:49 By Reuters
Austin police officers investigate at the scene of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas, US, April 18, 2021.
Austin police officers investigate at the scene of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas, US, April 18, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

Police in Austin, Texas, were searching on Sunday for a former deputy sheriff wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of three people at an apartment complex earlier in the day.

Stephen Broderick, 41, identified as a suspect by Austin interim police Chief Joseph Chacon after three people were shot dead at an apartment complex, poses in an undated photograph released by the FBI's San Antonio office April 18, 2021.
Stephen Broderick, 41, identified as a suspect by Austin interim police Chief Joseph Chacon after three people were shot dead at an apartment complex, poses in an undated photograph released by the FBI's San Antonio office April 18, 2021.
Image: FBI San Antonio/Handout via REUTERS.

The slayings, which followed a spate of mass shootings in the US, drew a large emergency response, as officers raced to the neighbourhood and locked down the surrounding area, which includes a popular shopping complex.

Authorities lifted the shelter-in-place order on Sunday afternoon after determining that the incident was domestic in nature, rather than an active shooter situation, and launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Joseph Chacon, Austin's interim police chief, identified the suspected gunman as 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former detective for the Travis County Sheriff's Office, which is based in Austin, the state capital.

Last June, Broderick was placed on administrative leave after being charged with sexual assault of a child, local media reported at the time.

Two women and a man were killed shortly before noon CDT, Chacon said.

“This appears to be a domestic incident, and the victims were all known to our suspect,” Chacon said, but added that Broderick should nevertheless be considered “armed and very much dangerous.”

Chacon said investigators had exhausted several tips but had been unable to locate Broderick.

READ MORE:

Chicago releases graphic video of police shooting 13-year-old

Chicago officials released to the public on Thursday a graphic body-camera video showing a police officer shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy ...
News
3 days ago

'Gentle' SA rugby man hits cops, is shot dead in Hawaii

A South African club rugby player, Lindani Myeni, 29, who was shot dead by police in Hawaii this week, "would not hurt a fly", his friends and family ...
News
1 day ago

Former Minnesota police officer charged in Wright death appears in court

The former Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a young Black man during a traffic stop made her first court ...
News
3 days ago

EXPLAINER | More guns than people: Why tighter US firearms laws are unlikely

President Joe Biden announced limited measures to tackle gun violence in the US last week, but more ambitious steps will be harder to enact despite ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina News
  3. WATCH: Hawaii police release graphic footage of rugby player Lindani Myeni’s ... South Africa
  4. ‘Fake news’: Ramaphosa rubbishes Shanduka ‘dubious tender’ allegations South Africa
  5. Msholozi’s 'long walk to jail', plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X