Chicago releases graphic video of police shooting 13-year-old

Chicago officials released to the public on Thursday a graphic body-camera video showing a police officer shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy while he appeared to be raising his hands in an alley more than two weeks ago.

The nine-minute video from Eric Stillman's body camera showed the 34-year-old officer getting out of his squad car and running after Adam Toledo in an alley at 2:30am on March 29 in Little Village, a Mexican neighbourhood on the city's West Side.

The video then showed Stillman yelling “Stop” to Toledo before he caught up to him and ordered him to show his hands. Toledo appeared to raise his hands right before Stillman fired one shot and then ran to the boy as he fell to the ground.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO FOOTAGE BELOW

“Shots fired, shots fired. Get an ambulance over here now,” the police officer is heard saying in the video.

“Stay with me, stay with me” Stillman said. “Somebody bring the medical kit now!”

The Chicago Police Department said immediately following the incident that Toledo had a gun in his hand.

The release of the video was likely to rattle a nation already on edge over issues of policing, justice and race relations. Tensions were high on Thursday as a former suburban police officer in Minnesota appeared in court after she was charged in the killing last Sunday of a black man during a traffic stop.

WARNING GRAPHIC FOOTAGE: