World

US move on vaccine IP 'monumental moment' in Covid-19 fight: WHO chief

05 May 2021 - 22:55 By Reuters
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the US government's decision to back a proposed waiver on intellectual property rights to boost global vaccine production.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the US government's decision to back a proposed waiver on intellectual property rights to boost global vaccine production.
Image: Reuters

The head of the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday that US President Joe Biden's plan to back a proposed waiver on intellectual property rights to boost global vaccine production was a "monumental moment in the fight against Covid-19."

Biden earlier on Wednesday threw his support behind a proposed World Trade Organisation waiver of intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from US Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries.

The WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has repeatedly urged countries to support the proposal brought by India and South Africa at the WTO, said in a tweet: "This is a monumental moment in the fight against #COVID19. The commitment by @POTUS Joe Biden & @USTradeRep @AmbassadorTai to support the waiver of IP protections on vaccines is a powerful example of United States leadership to address global health challenges."

- Reuters

Most read

  1. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  2. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  5. Indian cargo ship 'quarantined' in Durban, 14 crew tested for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X