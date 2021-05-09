World

WATCH | Woman relaxes on lawn watching her home go up in flames

09 May 2021 - 14:10 By TimesLIVE

What better than relaxing in a camping chair on your front lawn with a good book on a nice, sunny day? A seemingly idyllic scene for many. Only that wasn't the case in this video which has gone viral.

A Maryland, US, woman allegedly set her house on fire with her house mates still inside and then sat and watched it go up in flames.

The shocking video which was filmed by her neighbour, Avery Hammond, shows the  woman having a heated argument with someone on the porch. Then another argument with another resident. 

The next thing the house is on fire as the woman calmly sits in a lawn chair and watches it burn.

A bystander is then seen running to help a resident climb out a window of the house, which is engulfed in flames, before the fire brigade arrives on the scene.

The woman has been arrested. 

READ MORE

Firefighters dousing mountain blaze above Simon's Town

Two air force helicopters are being used to help contain a fire raging above Simon's Town.
News
6 days ago

Cause of Limpopo hospital fire still unknown

The cause of a fire that gutted a Covid-19 ward and killed two patients at FH Odendaal Hospital in Limpopo on Tuesday is yet to be established.
News
4 days ago

Two Eastern Cape pupils die after sustaining burn injuries during attack on a snake

Two Eastern Cape pupils died, while five others sustained injuries when they were trying to burn a snake at their school.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Chaos at royal palace as Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king South Africa
  2. Senior Eskom manager's bank account frozen, with R11m inside South Africa
  3. Zulu royal family endorse new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini South Africa
  4. Prince Misuzulu calls for unity in Zulu royal household during heartfelt ... South Africa
  5. Madonsela weighs in on Clicks 'chocolate shoplifting’ saga: Release the video ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X