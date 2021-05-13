World

WATCH | Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza conflict?

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
13 May 2021 - 17:09

For more than a month, Palestinian protesters and Israeli police have clashed daily in and around Jerusalem’s Old City, home to major religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims.

The conflicts started in the holy month of Ramadan and the triggers varied from contestation over land to alleged Israeli expansion into occupied territory and tension over prayer sites. While the recent clashes have been going on for a month, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has gone on for decades before.

As world powers reiterate calls for calm, a wave of violence between Jewish Israelis and the country's Arab minority has continued to spread in several Israeli cities, with attacks on synagogues and Arab-Jewish fighting in the streets.

At least 67 people have been killed in Gaza since violence escalated on May 10.

TimesLIVE

