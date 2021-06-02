World

WATCH | Teen fights off a bear attacking her dogs ... and wins

02 June 2021 - 14:00
17 year old Hailey fought off a bear to protect her dogs.
17 year old Hailey fought off a bear to protect her dogs.
Image: Instagram/ @realestatebeauty

A brave 17-year-old has been hailed as a hero for fighting off a bear to protect her family’s dogs.

The incident happened in San Gabriel Valley, east of Los Angeles, and was captured in a viral video that was first shared by the girl’s mother on Instagram.

The video shows a brown bear walking on a brick wall with two cubs when several dogs start barking at the bear. The bear appears to defend her cubs before the teen runs to it and fends it off using her hands. 

She can be seen quickly picking up one of the dogs and signals the others to move inside.

Superhuman strength to save her dogs. My child did not even think. She just ran to save them,” the mother wrote when she posted the video. 

Hailey Morinico told NBC News the bear had attacked her youngest dog.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, there’s a bear, and it is taking my dog.' It is lifting her up off the ground. The dog the bear grabbed, she’s the baby. I have to protect the baby,” the teen told the station.

Rebecca Barboza, a wildlife biologist with the California department of fish and wildlife, told the station her observation from the video is that the dogs provoked the bear and it was protecting its cubs. 

The teen told Fox News bears are not a rare sight for her as she lives in the mountains. 

WATCH | Deadly battle between wild dogs, hippo and impala in Kruger National Park

The video shows the pack of wild dogs chasing the impala into a dam where it ducks and dives to save its life.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | ‘Unique’ sighting as leopard creeps up behind dehydrated baby wildebeest

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Grumpy elephant kicks baby hippo out of river

A territorial elephant was not in the mood to share its chilling time in a river with more than 25 hippos and crocodiles in Shingwedzi in the Kruger ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  2. Cold snap grips parts of country, but the worst is yet to come South Africa
  3. Driver slapped in Bentley: ‘Not our officer,’ say Gauteng traffic police South Africa
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2 South Africa
  5. Ace supporters 'berated' by Dlamini after being voted out News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...