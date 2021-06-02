WATCH | Teen fights off a bear attacking her dogs ... and wins

A brave 17-year-old has been hailed as a hero for fighting off a bear to protect her family’s dogs.

The incident happened in San Gabriel Valley, east of Los Angeles, and was captured in a viral video that was first shared by the girl’s mother on Instagram.

The video shows a brown bear walking on a brick wall with two cubs when several dogs start barking at the bear. The bear appears to defend her cubs before the teen runs to it and fends it off using her hands.

She can be seen quickly picking up one of the dogs and signals the others to move inside.

“Superhuman strength to save her dogs. My child did not even think. She just ran to save them,” the mother wrote when she posted the video.