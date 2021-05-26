WATCH | Deadly battle between wild dogs, hippo and impala in Kruger National Park

A video from Latest Sightings shows how an impala lost its life to a pack of wild dogs.

The video was captured by 42-year-old self-employed safari and trail guide Chris Bates, who was on safari with his family at Notten’s Bush Camp in the Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve, Greater Kruger National Park.

The video shows the pack chasing the impala into a dam where it ducks and dives to save its life.