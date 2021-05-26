Travel

WATCH | Deadly battle between wild dogs, hippo and impala in Kruger National Park

26 May 2021 - 14:00
A Latest Sightings video shows a battle between a hippo and a pack of wild dogs trying to take down an impala.
Image: Latest Sightings/ YouTube

A video from Latest Sightings shows how an impala lost its life to a pack of wild dogs.

The video was captured by 42-year-old self-employed safari and trail guide Chris Bates, who was on safari with his family at Notten’s Bush Camp in the Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve, Greater Kruger National Park.

The video shows the pack chasing the impala into a dam where it ducks and dives to save its life.

The pack chases it and it swims back to the middle of the dam, where it stands on a hippo that was submerged in the water. Angered by the disturbance, the hippo scares away the wild dogs.

Once the hippo had resubmerged, one of the dogs braves the water and drags the impala onto land for the pack to feast on. 

