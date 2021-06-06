As Hungary lifts restrictions, couples can wed at last

Marton Aszalos, a young Hungarian ambulance paramedic, and vet Eniko Tokacs-Mathe had to cancel their wedding twice during the pandemic and are finally getting ready for their big day this summer as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

The couple, who met in 2016 at a clinic where Eniko was working and Marton was then a trainee, say the emotional rollercoaster of the past 18 months has been draining but has made their relationship stronger.

"Because of the pandemic we had to replan our wedding for the third time, both its date and the venue. The pandemic has also had a serious mental and physical affect on my fiance as he is an ambulance officer," said Eniko, 30.