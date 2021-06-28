J&J to pay $263m in New York opioid settlements, avoids trial

Johnson & Johnson said on Saturday it will pay $263 million to resolve claims it fuelled an opioid epidemic in New York state and two of its largest counties.

The settlements remove the drugmaker from a jury trial scheduled to begin on Tuesday on Long Island, where several big opioid makers and distributors are also defendants.

Johnson & Johnson did not admit liability or wrongdoing in settling with New York state, and with Nassau and Suffolk counties. The $229.9 million state settlement also calls for J&J to stop selling the painkillers nationwide.

“The opioid epidemic has wreaked havoc” across the nation, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “Johnson & Johnson helped fuel this fire.”

She said her focus remains “getting funds into communities devastated by opioids as quickly as possible.”

J&J said the settlements were consistent with its prior agreement to pay $5 billion to settle opioid claims by states, cities, counties and tribal governments nationwide.

The healthcare company and the largest US drug distributors — AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp — have proposed paying a combined $26 billion to end thousands of opioid lawsuits.