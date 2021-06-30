World

POLL | This weight loss device locks your jaw to force you to adopt a liquid diet — would you use it?

30 June 2021 - 14:02
DentalSlim Diet Control is an intra-oral device fitted by a dental professional to the upper and lower back teeth.
Image: University of Otago

Diets and exercise for weight loss may soon be a thing of the past, thanks to researchers from the UK and the University of Otago in New Zealand who have developed a world-first weight-loss device to help fight the global obesity epidemic. 

The DentalSlim Diet Control is two magnetic devices that are fitted by a dental professional to the upper and lower back teeth.

“It uses magnetic devices with unique custom-manufactured locking bolts. It allows the wearer to open their mouths only about 2mm, restricting them to a liquid diet, but it allows free speech and doesn’t restrict breathing,” the university said in a statement

Prof Paul Brunton, lead researcher at the university, said the device is safe, affordable and effective in tackling obesity. 

“The main barrier for people for successful weight loss is compliance and this helps them establish new habits, allowing them to comply with a low-calorie diet for a period of time. It really kick-starts the process.

“It is a non-invasive, reversible, economical and attractive alternative to surgical procedures. The fact is, there are no adverse consequences with this device,” said Brunton. 

The university has received backlash online from people who accused it of medical “fatphobia”.

Here are some of the reactions online:

Initial clinical findings published in the British Dental Journal revealed that participants lost up to 5.1% of their body weight. 

The participants had trouble pronouncing some words and felt tense and embarrassed ‘only occasionally’. The participants ‘hardly ever’ reported a change in taste sensation or felt uncomfortable drinking.

“However, participants indicated that they occasionally had discomfort and felt that life in general was less satisfying. Qualitative analysis showed that the participants were happy with the outcome and were motivated to lose more weight,” it said. 

