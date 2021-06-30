POLL | This weight loss device locks your jaw to force you to adopt a liquid diet — would you use it?

Diets and exercise for weight loss may soon be a thing of the past, thanks to researchers from the UK and the University of Otago in New Zealand who have developed a world-first weight-loss device to help fight the global obesity epidemic.

The DentalSlim Diet Control is two magnetic devices that are fitted by a dental professional to the upper and lower back teeth.

“It uses magnetic devices with unique custom-manufactured locking bolts. It allows the wearer to open their mouths only about 2mm, restricting them to a liquid diet, but it allows free speech and doesn’t restrict breathing,” the university said in a statement.