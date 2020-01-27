Health & Sex

Tobeka Madiba-Zuma is shedding those extra kilos & we're here for it

27 January 2020 - 09:56 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Tobeka Madiba-Zuma is big on health and fitness.
Tobeka Madiba-Zuma is big on health and fitness.
Image: Siyabulela Duda

The most social former first lady, Tobeka Madiba-Zuma, has many passions besides her family and philanthropy. She is also big on looking after her health by going to gym regularly, something she often shares on Instagram.

At the weekend she posted a number of gym snaps and sent a shout-out to her followers who are on weight-loss journeys.

“Shout out to everyone making progress that no-one recognises because you never let anyone see your challenging moments. Keep going because you got this. If you haven't started yet, it's never too late,” she said.

Among the pictures was a scale showing the progress she's made shedding extra kilos. She now weighs 79.7kg. 

In January 2019, she shared that she had lost 30kg in 10 years.

MORE

Tobeka Madiba-Zuma shares her love for Jacob Zuma -'marriage is like fine wine'

Tobeka Madiba-Zuma is not shy to gush about her love for former president Jacob Zuma.
News
4 months ago

Sbahle Mpisane and Tobeka Madiba-Zuma share heartwarming visit

"We love you more than it show, hun," wrote Tobeka Madiba-Zuma to Sbahle.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | Lols for days over Zuma's pool pic: 'Ubaba is enjoying the coolness of the firepool'

Former president Jacob Zuma is living his best life and Twitter is here for all of it.
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. My life's too beautiful for anyone to pee on my parade, says Charlize Theron Lifestyle
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | January 26 to February 1 2020 Lifestyle
  3. From bags to brunch: Louis Vuitton set to open its first restaurant Food
  4. Mfundi Vundla and son team up for SA 'Western' flick with a colonial flavour Lifestyle
  5. Real-life dramas, legal woes laid bare in 'Kwa Mam’Mkhize' reality show Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee