Tobeka Madiba-Zuma is shedding those extra kilos & we're here for it

The most social former first lady, Tobeka Madiba-Zuma, has many passions besides her family and philanthropy. She is also big on looking after her health by going to gym regularly, something she often shares on Instagram.

At the weekend she posted a number of gym snaps and sent a shout-out to her followers who are on weight-loss journeys.

“Shout out to everyone making progress that no-one recognises because you never let anyone see your challenging moments. Keep going because you got this. If you haven't started yet, it's never too late,” she said.

Among the pictures was a scale showing the progress she's made shedding extra kilos. She now weighs 79.7kg.