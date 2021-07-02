World

One trapped, several hurt in Washington, DC building collapse

02 July 2021 - 08:25 By Reuters
Emergency personnel search the debris for injured workers after a building undergoing construction collapsed on Kennedy Street in Washington, US, July 1, 2021.
Emergency personnel search the debris for injured workers after a building undergoing construction collapsed on Kennedy Street in Washington, US, July 1, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

A worker was trapped and several people were injured on Thursday when a building under construction collapsed in Washington, fire officials said.

Several workers had been caught in the debris and injured and had been removed by search and rescue crews, while neighbouring homes were evacuated, Washington Fire and EMS said on Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities at the structure, which is about five miles north of the Capitol building, just east of Rock Creek Park.

The incident in the US capital comes a week after a condominium tower collapse in Surfside, Florida. Searchers there have recovered 18 bodies and say another 145 people remain missing. 

READ MORE:

Death toll rises to 18 nearly a week after Florida condo collapse

Six more bodies have been found in the shattered ruins of a Miami-area condominium tower over the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday, ...
News
1 day ago

Death toll climbs to 11 in Florida condo collapse, 150 missing

Search-and-rescue teams pulled two more bodies from the concrete and steel rubble of a partially collapsed Florida condominium tower on Monday, ...
News
3 days ago

Florida town official said building was safe despite warning

A month after an engineering report warned of “major structural damage” that required prompt repair in 2018, a Surfside, Florida, official assured ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Average pay for domestic workers in SA is below living wage South Africa
  2. Zuma likely to get ‘special treatment’ in jail, say prison and legal experts News
  3. Security guard will build dream home, buy cars and invest R11m jackpot win South Africa
  4. 'We won't go back until it's safe' — Rio Tinto closes SA operations over ... South Africa
  5. ‘Police will have no choice but to act’, says Bheki Cele on lockdown rules South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...