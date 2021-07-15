World

US calls 'atrocious' Taliban killing surrendering Afghan commandos

15 July 2021 - 08:54 By Reuters
People stand in front of a vehicle as an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and a Pakistan's flag flutter in front of the friendship gate of Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Wesh-Chaman border crossing, Spin Boldak, Afghanistan July 14, 2021, in this screen grab obtained from a video.
People stand in front of a vehicle as an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and a Pakistan's flag flutter in front of the friendship gate of Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Wesh-Chaman border crossing, Spin Boldak, Afghanistan July 14, 2021, in this screen grab obtained from a video.
Image: TALIBAN HANDOUT via REUTERS

The US has no reason to doubt the authenticity of a video showing the Taliban killing Afghan commandos as they try to surrender, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday, calling the act 'atrocious'.

CNN has reported, citing footage, that the Taliban killed more than a dozen members of the Afghan Special Forces in June in the town of Dawlat Abad in Afghanistan's Faryab province, close to Turkmenistan border. 

