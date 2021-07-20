World

Three Chinese workers found dead in flooded highway tunnel

20 July 2021 - 08:50 By Reuters
Rescue workers are seen at an entrance to the flooded Shijingshan tunnel, where construction workers were trapped, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China July 16, 2021.
Rescue workers are seen at an entrance to the flooded Shijingshan tunnel, where construction workers were trapped, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China July 16, 2021.
Image: cnsphoto via REUTERS

Three of 14 workers who have been trapped in a flooded highway tunnel for six days so far in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai were found dead, the local government said.

On July 15, water suddenly leaked into the Shijingshan tunnel, which is being built under a reservoir, trapping the workers more than a kilometre from the entrance.

On Monday, rescuers found the two dead workers about 1,060 metres (1,159 yards) and 1,070 metres from the tunnel's entrance, the Zhuhai government said.

Since then, the body of one other worker has been retrieved.

As of 8am (0000 GMT) on Tuesday, rescuers were 856.1 metres into the tunnel, 303.9 metres from where workers were trapped, Huang Zhihao, mayor of Zhuhai city, said at a news conference.

The vast tunnel was still underwater, though the overall water level has dropped since last week.

The accident was the second in the tunnel since March, when a collapsed wall killed two workers.

The tunnel is part of a major expressway in Zhuhai in Guangdong province, linking the coastal city to a bridge to neighbouring Macau and Hong Kong.  

subscribe

Most read

  1. Filthy messages in hundreds of foreign bottles washed up on SA beaches South Africa
  2. Snow and sub-zero temperatures expected this week South Africa
  3. We got a convoy: Trucks return to N3, but police and army miss the memo South Africa
  4. Looters formed 3km queue as they stripped warehouse in ‘planned attack’ South Africa
  5. Rules banning fuel in containers to be amended after complaints South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’