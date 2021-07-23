Disaster recovery in rain-lashed central China shifts up a gear

Disaster recovery in rain-battered Zhengzhou in central China moved up a gear on Friday as floodwaters that deluged the city of 12 million began to recede, helping rescuers reach the trapped and stranded.

In neighbourhoods still immersed in waist-high water, rescuers used digger trucks, inflatable boats and other makeshift rafts to pull some residents to safety and deliver provisions to others trapped in high-rise apartment blocks.

Zhengzhou, the capital city of populous Henan province, has borne the brunt of extreme wet weather in central China this week, receiving the equivalent of a year's worth of rain in just a few days.

The resulting severe flooding killed 12 people who were trapped in the city's subway system. It also downed power supplies and stranded residents at home, in offices and on public transportation.

Some of the rescuers are volunteers using makeshift water craft, like the digger trucks deployed by local construction companies.

One of the volunteers, Li Kui, 34, said the demand for basic goods and foods was immense.