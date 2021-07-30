Hong Kong man sentenced to 9 years in prison in first national security case

The first person convicted under Hong Kong's national security law will face nine years in prison for terrorist activities and inciting secession, judges said on Friday, in a watershed ruling with long-term implications for the city's judicial landscape.

Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, was accused of driving his motorcycle into three riot police last year while carrying a flag with the protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong.

Revolution of our times," which judges ruled this week was "capable of inciting others to commit secession."