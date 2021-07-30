Hong Kong man sentenced to 9 years in prison in first national security case
30 July 2021 - 10:06
The first person convicted under Hong Kong's national security law will face nine years in prison for terrorist activities and inciting secession, judges said on Friday, in a watershed ruling with long-term implications for the city's judicial landscape.
Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, was accused of driving his motorcycle into three riot police last year while carrying a flag with the protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong.
Revolution of our times," which judges ruled this week was "capable of inciting others to commit secession."