World

Missing Belarusian activist found dead in Kyiv park

03 August 2021 - 10:14 By Natalia Zinets
Vitaly Shishov had been reported missing by his partner after not returning home from a run. He was later found dead in a park near his home. Stock photo.
Vitaly Shishov had been reported missing by his partner after not returning home from a run. He was later found dead in a park near his home. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A Belarusian activist was found dead in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday, a day after he was reported missing, Ukrainian police said.

Vitaly Shishov, who led a Kyiv-based organisation that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, had been reported missing by his partner on Monday after not returning home from a run.

Police said they had launched a criminal case for suspected murder but would investigate all possibilities including murder disguised as suicide.

“Belarusian citizen Vitaly Shishov, who disappeared yesterday in Kyiv, was found hanged today in one of Kyiv's parks, not far from his place of residence,” the police statement said.

Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania have become havens for Belarusians during a crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko following a disputed election last year.

Shishov led the Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU) group, which helps Belarusians find accommodation, jobs and legal advice, according to its website.

The organisation said on Monday it was not able to contact Shishov. It said Shishov had left his residence at 9am and was supposed to have returned an hour later.

The Belarusian authorities have characterised anti-government protesters as criminals or violent revolutionaries backed by the West, and described the actions of law enforcement agencies as adequate and necessary. 

Reuters

MORE

Belarus athlete 'safe and secure' in Tokyo as Poland, Czech Republic offer visas

A Belarusian athlete who refused to board a flight after she said she was taken to the airport by her team against her wishes was "safe and secure" ...
Sport
23 hours ago

UN rights chief decries further arrests, torture in Belarus

The human rights situation in Belarus continues to deteriorate, marked by raids on activists and independent media and allegations of torture, the ...
News
1 month ago

'This is total insanity,' says father of detained Belarusian journalist

The father of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was detained in Belarus after his plane was forced to land there, said he believes his son ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC gives up on EFF land talks News
  2. 'I'm not lucky — I'm blessed': Jobless mom wins R158m PowerBall South Africa
  3. SIU lifts the lid on Zweli Mkhize’s cash ’n carry News
  4. Social relief of distress grant: What you need to know News
  5. Mzansi weighs in on 'Naomi Campbell vs Jabu Zuma' South Africa

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...